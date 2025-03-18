AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-18

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: A key follow-up meeting was held on Monday between the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and his team, with the World Bank team on Pakistan’s national growth and fiscal programme as part of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with a $20 billion commitment, focusing on key development areas such as health, education, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue.

The primary focus of the meeting was a continued discussion on the World Bank’s investment financing for economic reforms.

Talks with counterparts at Alula moot: Aurangzeb shares key takeaways with World Bank team

The World Bank team presented their ongoing work regarding the preparation of a comprehensive National Growth and Fiscal Programme. This programme covers a wide range of critical subjects related to economic and fiscal reforms, including strategies aimed at unlocking constraints to inclusive and sustainable growth, mobilising revenues, improving expenditure quality, and enhancing efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

A major goal of these reforms is to create the necessary conditions for increased productive private investment while ensuring more public resources are allocated for inclusive development.

Additionally, the World Bank briefed the finance minister on their ongoing data analysis of policy proposals and recommendations gathered from various chambers, trade bodies, and associations during the pre-budget consultations. This collaborative approach is aligned with the government’s early budget process, which was brought forward to January this year to ensure a robust and realistic revenue policy based on sound economic considerations.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb emphasised the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms that spans both the federal and provincial levels. He highlighted the importance of designing reforms that are incentivised through outcome-based and performance-based indicators directly linked to human development and socio-economic growth.

The finance minister reiterated that a nationally coordinated approach, as exemplified by the National Fiscal Pact, is crucial to ensuring macroeconomic stability. He stressed that this unified approach would be the cornerstone for achieving the country’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring the well-being of all citizens.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, and all relevant stakeholders, in order to advance the reform agenda and drive positive change for the future of Pakistan’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank ministry of finance FBR Muhammad Aurangzeb World Bank Team Country Partnership Framework

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories