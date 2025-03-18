PSX roars ahead

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive session on Monday, fueled by the government’s efforts to address the power sector’s circular debt and encouraging developments in the IMF program.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 663.42 points or 0.57 percent to settle at 116,199.59 points on Monday up from 115,536.17 points on Friday. The daily volumes at the ready counter significantly rose to 507.5 million shares, higher than the 360.4 million shares traded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter also surged to Rs 34 billion, compared to Rs 21.04 billion in the last session.

On Monday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,279.57 points and finally closed at 12,347.85 points, which was 68.28 points or 0.56 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 469.644 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 366.76 points or 0.98 percent to settle at 37,818.20 points with a total volume of 338.804 million shares.

The market capitalization surged by Rs 85 billion to reach Rs 14.210 trillion. Out of 448 active scrips, 179 closed in positive and 218 in negative while the value of 58 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Elektron was the volume leader with 48 million shares and closed at Rs 45.54 followed by B.O. PunjabXD that closed at Rs 11.67 with 46.5million shares. Pak Int. Bulk ranked third with share trading of 36.37 million shares and it closed at Rs 10.18.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Mari Energies Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 85.69 and Rs 44.32 respectively to close at Rs 942.61 and Rs 649.98, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 152.99and Rs 35.39 respectively to close at Rs 23,260.01 and Rs 1,441.87.

Ahsan Mehanti Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher after IMF review concluded with significant progress towards SLA for release of over $1 billion tranche under EFF and speculations over likely approval of over $1 billion new CRF program.

The IMF slashing tax collection targets for FY25 to Rs12.37 trillion, surging global crude oil prices and bull-run in global equities played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

Analysts said that the local stock market experienced a positive session and this performance was influenced by the government’s initiatives to tackle Pakistan’s power circular debt, though the Rs 1.25 trillion deal is still awaiting final approval.

Furthermore, the IMF described the progress of the $7 billion loan program as “strong,” despite the absence of a staff-level agreement. The market’s gains were mainly driven by MARI, PSO, LUCK, OGDC, and SEARL, which collectively added 658 points to the index. Conversely, FFC, EFERT, and HUBC applied downward pressure, reducing the index by 200 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,443.97, gaining 96.82 points or 0.45 percent with a turnover of 6.197 million shares. BR Cement Index closed at 13,324.49, up 94.78 points or 0.72 percent with a turnover of 59.843 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,800.89, rising 81.34 points or 0.26 percent with a turnover of 86.395 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index declined to 19,126.38, losing 158.23 points or 0.82 percent with a turnover of 19.46 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,178.96, climbing 164.28 points or 1.37 percent with a turnover of 45.223 million shares. BR Tech & Comm. Index closed at 4,981.55, gaining 26.82 points or 0.54 with a turnover of 37.164 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025