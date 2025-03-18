AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Pakistan

Curfew imposed in various areas of Tank, S Waziristan

Published 18 Mar, 2025

PESHAWAR: The local administration has imposed a curfew in various areas of South Waziristan and Tank on Monday (March 17), the offices of the Deputy Commissioners in both districts said, citing “security concerns.”

According to a notification issued by the Tank deputy commissioner regarding the curfew in South Waziristan, On the request of the law enforcement agencies, there will be a complete curfew from 6am to 6pm on the main road from Court Fort, Manzai, Khairgi, Kari Wam to Jandola, according to a notification issued from the Tank deputy commissioner’s office.

However, the road from Court Fort, Gomal, Gardawi to Wana will remain open for all types of traffic.

Security forces kill three terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Similarly, the South Waziristan deputy commissioner’s office said there will be a complete curfew from 6am to 6pm on the Zalai to Cadet College Wana road and Tanai to Sarokai-Jandola road. The Wana-Angoor Adda road and Wana-Tank road will remain open, it clarified.

“The general public is requested to cooperate with security forces during the curfew,” the South Waziristan deputy commissioner’s office said in a notification, without specifying the nature of security concerns in the region.

The notification urged all travellers to seek alternative routes to avoid disruptions caused by the road closures.

It had been reported that the decision to impose the curfew was made to ensure the mobilisation of the security forces and to overcome the potential threat in the area.

The officials had made it clear that the step of imposing a curfew was taken to achieve stability and provide protection to the citizens.

However, the details of the curfew for an indefinite period had not surfaced. But the curfew will be ended after reviewing the situation.

