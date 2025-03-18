Kashmir, regional peace: FO rubbishes Modi’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, rubbished “misleading and one-sided” remarks made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Kashmir issue and regional peace.

Responding to media queries regarding the remarks made by the Indian prime minister during a podcast with Lex Fridman, the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, said: the remarks are misleading and one-sided.

Modi, in the podcast, said that “every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal” and that he hoped that “wisdom would prevail on the leadership in Islamabad to improve bilateral ties”. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades, despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people, the spokesperson added.

He stated that India’s fictitious narrative of victim-hood cannot hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia has remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions, he said.

“The anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation. It must stop.”

