Mar 18, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-18

Workforce highly competitive: IT cos backed to achieve $25bn export target: PM

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared that Pakistan’s information technology workforce is well-equipped to compete at the global stage, as the government is facilitating the necessary resources for IT companies to reach their ambitious export goal of $25 billion.

The prime minister said this while talking to a four-member delegation led by Jerome Kapelus, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the US-based IT firm Afiniti, who visited him.

Sharif lauded the interest of Afiniti’s interest in increasing its investments in Pakistan’s IT sector, proposing the Afiniti to establish a state-of-the-art call centre in the country to serve both national and international clients.

He also said he is personally monitoring programmes aimed at equipping the country’s talented youth with skills in IT, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies.

The US delegation lauded the expertise and commitment of Pakistani IT professionals towards development of IT sector in Pakistan.

Kapelus noted that Pakistan’s IT sector is highly conducive for investment and business opportunities, adding that over 1,000 highly skilled Pakistani professionals are currently employed at Afiniti Pakistan.

He emphasised that the youth of Pakistan hold great potential to drive the growth of the IT sector, attributing Afiniti’s success in the region to the country’s well-trained and professional workforce.

