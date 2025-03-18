Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Monday, attended a meeting to review the ongoing development of the National Health and Population Policy (NHPP) for the period 2025-34.

The meeting by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance as well as a three-member NHPP team, led by Dr Sameen Siddiqi, professor at Aga Khan University and NHPP Team Lead, along with Health Systems Specialist Dr Tayyeb Masud and Public Health Expert and Coordinator NHPP Dr Noor ul Huda Shah.

During the meeting, the NHPP team provided an update on the formulation of the policy, which is set to guide the country’s health and population strategies for the next decade. The team emphasised that the policy is being developed with a focus on evidence-based decision-making and prioritising critical health issues, all within the context of the fiscal constraints resulting from Pakistan’s current macroeconomic situation.

The NHPP team outlined the broader goals of the policy, which include reorganising and restructuring the existing health infrastructure, addressing the challenges posed by high population growth, integrating health and population strategies, and leveraging political capital to increase public sector financing for the health sector. These efforts are aimed at creating a health system that works efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of a growing population, particularly the most vulnerable sectors of society.

In addition, the team presented a series of proposals and recommendations designed to help achieve the goals of the NHPP. These proposals focused on strengthening health systems, improving resource allocation, and ensuring that critical health services reach all segments of the population, particularly those most in need.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb commended the team for their hard work and the progress made thus far on the NHPP. He urged the team to formally submit their recommendations and proposals to the Ministry of Finance for further review and action.

In his remarks, the finance minister acknowledged the significant challenges posed by climate change, rapid population growth, and associated issues such as child stunting and learning poverty. He also highlighted the recent signing of a 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the World Bank, which includes a $20 billion commitment to focus on key development areas, including health, education, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.

Aurangzeb further noted that while Pakistan faces the challenge of a rapidly growing population, the use of population as a criterion for the distribution of resources must be examined holistically. He emphasised that the policy should align with best international practices and benchmarks to ensure an equitable and effective approach to resource allocation.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue working closely on the development of the NHPP, with the goal of addressing Pakistan’s health and population challenges in a sustainable and impactful manner.

