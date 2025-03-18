AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to protect the agricultural industry from ‘seed mafia’ and ensure that farmers have access to high-quality seeds, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered a crackdown on companies selling substandard crop seeds.

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, called for accelerating the initiatives aimed at increasing domestic edible oil production, highlighting the importance of conserving foreign exchange currently spent on imports.

He maintained that research efforts at the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) should be intensified, adding that farm mechanisation be promoted nationwide in partnership with provincial governments, the private sector, and other relevant stakeholders.

National Seed Policy to be presented before Cabinet soon

He said that agriculture sector serves as the foundation of the nation’s economy and his government would leave no stone unturned in promoting the sector.

Sharif continued that the government would extend all necessary support to enhance the agricultural sector and boost production.

Additionally, he announced plans to recruit young agricultural researchers from across the country to drive advancements in this field.

“Efforts must be made to educate young people about the production of value-added goods derived from fruits and vegetables, along with implementing measures to provide accessible agricultural loans to them,” he added.

Sharif stressed the need to accelerate the processes related to the dissolution of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

He approved the strategy designed to digitise the supply chain from farm to port, which aims to enhance the export of agricultural products. The meeting also covered plans to boost agricultural exports.

It was noted that the establishment of the National Agri Trade and Food Safety Authority is nearing completion.

Additionally, a laboratory for testing agricultural products has been set up at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry at the University of Karachi, adhering to European Union and international standards.

To improve collaboration between federal and provincial governments in the agriculture sector, a national ministerial forum on agriculture has been established.

The draft for national policies concerning seeds, agricultural biotechnology, and organic food is currently at various stages of approval.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqir Shah, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Arshad Mahmood Langrial, and other senior officials.

