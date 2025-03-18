Sindh Assembly commences pre-budget debate

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly commenced its pre-budget debate on Monday, which will continue in the House through March 21. During the discussion, assembly members will present their proposals regarding the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

On the first day, various members from both the government and the opposition participated in the debate. The session began with Deputy Speaker, Naveed Anthony in the chair.

In his speech, PPP’s Muhammad Farooq Awan stated that the Sindh government has left no stone unturned in providing facilities to the public. He mentioned that he was elected from District Korangi and criticized previous representatives for neglecting the constituency.

He emphasized that the Malir Expressway would change Korangi’s fate and lamented that the Korangi Causeway scheme is included in the budget every year but never materializes, urging its completion.

MQM’s Sabir Kaimkhani noted that while last year’s budget was praised, its expected impact has faded. He called for the establishment of a Provincial Financial Committee, similar to the NFC. He also questioned the government’s development priorities and urged PPP members to uphold their leadership’s commitments. He highlighted the issues of Latifabad and Hyderabad in his speech.

PPP’s female member Heer Ismail Soho claimed that the party had provided exemplary service to the people of Sindh. She stated that 2 million homes were built for flood victims, 540,000 bank accounts had been opened, and over 300,000 families had been resettled. She proposed including a university for Sujawal in the upcoming budget and raised concerns over water scarcity, stressing that the Indus River is Sindh’s lifeline and that its depletion threatens agriculture. She vowed to prevent Sindh from drying up.

MQM’s Qurat Ul Ain Khan questioned where last year’s budget was spent and how many schemes were completed, demanding transparency. She expressed hope that the assembly would consider the members’ proposals. She also raised concerns about Karachi becoming a city of fear and insecurity, urging the government to formulate a joint strategy with the police.

PPP’s Shazia Umar echoed that the Indus River is Sindh’s lifeline and vowed to protect its water. She highlighted Lyari’s unique status in Karachi and stated that the PPP gives special attention to the area. She demanded relief for Lyari residents from excessive electricity bills.

MQM’s Jamal Ahmed criticized the Sindh government for neither resolving public issues nor providing funds to MPAs. He pointed out a severe water crisis in District Central, where even mosques lack water during Ramadan. He warned of impending chaos at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant as people struggle to afford water tankers. He praised Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho for her commendable work.

PPP’s Muhammad Asif Moosa expressed gratitude to his leadership for allowing him to contest elections. He praised the health minister for her efforts in his constituency and requested a dispensary, two or three secondary schools, and a girls’ college.

PPP’s Hassan Ali Shah acknowledged the high expectations from the public and expressed his commitment to meeting them. He requested road and pavement work in his constituency, which includes four town committees, and urged the completion of the Bhiria City to Pakka Chang road.

MQM’s Moid Anwar appreciated the Speaker for holding the pre-budget session, which was skipped last year. However, he lamented that a road built for Rs700 million deteriorated within four years. He expressed concerns that the Red Line project might face the same delays as the K-IV water project. He also highlighted severe water shortages in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where residents go without water for up to 20 days, blaming the water tanker mafia.

PPP’s Jam Shabbir Ali Khan emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of Sindh’s economy and that the province faces severe issues due to canal mismanagement. He proposed road construction from Sinjhoro and Chak No. 8 to Kachhi Goth and called for fire brigade stations in Jam Nawaz Ali and Sinjhoro.

MQM’s Shariq Ahmed remarked that the members’ concerns reveal the reality of Sindh’s development. He argued that if the Rs3,056 billion budget had been effectively utilized, Sindh’s condition would have improved significantly. He criticized the worsening state of Khokhrapar Hospital and lamented the lack of clean drinking water in his constituency’s G Area for the past 35 years. He urged the government to improve pumping stations and convert them to solar power, acknowledging that Sindh cannot break free from K-Electric but should at least address water supply issues.

During the proceedings, members voiced strong concerns over new canals being built on the Indus River.

At one point, Chief Minister Sindh intervened, stating that “Cholistan Canal is neither under construction nor will be built.” He dismissed claims by GDA leader Zain Shah, asserting that he had merely filmed a video standing at a specific location. The CM challenged him to tour the entire region and present the full truth to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025