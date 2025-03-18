AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
BOP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.29%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.73%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 11.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.58%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
SEARL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
TPLP 10.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.31 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (6.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,622 Increased By 422.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 36,011 Increased By 104.9 (0.29%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-03-18

Peshawar Zalmi announces partnership with Cheezious for PSL-10

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi, one of the franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced its partnership with Cheezious for PSL-10.

Notably, this year marks the 10th anniversary of both Cheezious and the PSL, and together, Zalmi and Cheezious are planning a grand campaign for their fans. Under this collaboration, the Cheezious logo will be prominently displayed on the chest of Peshawar Zalmi’s official playing kits, marking the beginning of an exciting association between two dynamic brands.

COO Peshawar Zalmi, Abbas Layaq, and a Cheezious representative signed the contract in the presence of legendary cricketer and President of Peshawar Zalmi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with the next generation of Zalmi star players Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal and Maaz Sadaqat.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his delight, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Cheezious to the Zalmi family. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Beyond cricket, this partnership will play a crucial role in our CSR initiatives and fan engagement activities, strengthening our mission to inspire and uplift communities across Pakistan.”

CEO Cheezious, Imran Ejaz shared his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, stating: “We are excited to join hands with Peshawar Zalmi, a brand that resonates with millions of passionate cricket fans. Through this partnership, we aim to connect with Zalmi fans while also contributing to meaningful projects that create a positive social impact.”

Head of Marketing Cheezious, Zohaib Hassan expressed that: “Cricket and great food bring people together, and we are thrilled to be part of this incredible journey. This partnership reflects our commitment to sports, community engagement, and creating unforgettable experiences for cricket lovers nationwide.”

Moreover, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is planning to introduce two new franchises after the 2025 season, increasing the number of participating teams from six to eight from PSL-11.

The PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “By the end of this year, we might get two more teams. There’s always something happening, which re-energizes the concept, the event, and the passion of the fans.”

The addition of two new teams is expected to further enhance fan engagement and commercial appeal, solidifying PSL’s position as one of the premier T20 leagues. However, details regarding the selection process for the new franchises and potential host cities are yet to be disclosed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League HBL PSL Cheezious PSL 10 PSL X

Comments

200 characters

Peshawar Zalmi announces partnership with Cheezious for PSL-10

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories