Peshawar Zalmi announces partnership with Cheezious for PSL-10

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi, one of the franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced its partnership with Cheezious for PSL-10.

Notably, this year marks the 10th anniversary of both Cheezious and the PSL, and together, Zalmi and Cheezious are planning a grand campaign for their fans. Under this collaboration, the Cheezious logo will be prominently displayed on the chest of Peshawar Zalmi’s official playing kits, marking the beginning of an exciting association between two dynamic brands.

COO Peshawar Zalmi, Abbas Layaq, and a Cheezious representative signed the contract in the presence of legendary cricketer and President of Peshawar Zalmi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with the next generation of Zalmi star players Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal and Maaz Sadaqat.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his delight, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Cheezious to the Zalmi family. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Beyond cricket, this partnership will play a crucial role in our CSR initiatives and fan engagement activities, strengthening our mission to inspire and uplift communities across Pakistan.”

CEO Cheezious, Imran Ejaz shared his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, stating: “We are excited to join hands with Peshawar Zalmi, a brand that resonates with millions of passionate cricket fans. Through this partnership, we aim to connect with Zalmi fans while also contributing to meaningful projects that create a positive social impact.”

Head of Marketing Cheezious, Zohaib Hassan expressed that: “Cricket and great food bring people together, and we are thrilled to be part of this incredible journey. This partnership reflects our commitment to sports, community engagement, and creating unforgettable experiences for cricket lovers nationwide.”

Moreover, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is planning to introduce two new franchises after the 2025 season, increasing the number of participating teams from six to eight from PSL-11.

The PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “By the end of this year, we might get two more teams. There’s always something happening, which re-energizes the concept, the event, and the passion of the fans.”

The addition of two new teams is expected to further enhance fan engagement and commercial appeal, solidifying PSL’s position as one of the premier T20 leagues. However, details regarding the selection process for the new franchises and potential host cities are yet to be disclosed.

