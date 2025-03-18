Mastercard holders can now add cards to Google Wallet

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced that cardholders in Pakistan can now add their Mastercard cards to Google Wallet for secure and convenient contactless payments. The move marks the first launch of a global mobile wallet in the country, which will strengthen its digital ecosystem and drive the ongoing shift away from cash.

Google Wallet provides consumers with a fast and seamless way to make in-store, in-app and online purchases. It also allows them to easily manage their payment cards as well as various digital credentials, such as tickets, boarding passes and loyalty cards, through Google Wallet, offering a centralized and user-friendly experience.

Google Wallet transactions are powered by Mastercard’s advanced tokenization technology, which reduces the risk of fraud by replacing the real card number with a digital token, ensuring that every transaction is protected.

To set up Google Wallet, Mastercard cardholders can download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play store and follow the instructions.

Once their Mastercard credit card is added, they can use it at a variety of merchants- including all stores that accept contactless payments. Simply unlock your phone, hold it to the payment terminal and you’re done.

Commenting on this development, Arslan Khan, country manager, Pakistan, Mastercard has said that Mastercard is dedicated to harnessing the power of collaborations and technology to advance Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The launch of Google Wallet will fuel the digital economy and connect more communities to innovative, convenient and secure contactless payment solutions in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, he added.

