AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,200 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,906 No Change 0 (0%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-18

Mastercard holders can now add cards to Google Wallet

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:56am

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced that cardholders in Pakistan can now add their Mastercard cards to Google Wallet for secure and convenient contactless payments. The move marks the first launch of a global mobile wallet in the country, which will strengthen its digital ecosystem and drive the ongoing shift away from cash.

Google Wallet provides consumers with a fast and seamless way to make in-store, in-app and online purchases. It also allows them to easily manage their payment cards as well as various digital credentials, such as tickets, boarding passes and loyalty cards, through Google Wallet, offering a centralized and user-friendly experience.

Google Wallet transactions are powered by Mastercard’s advanced tokenization technology, which reduces the risk of fraud by replacing the real card number with a digital token, ensuring that every transaction is protected.

To set up Google Wallet, Mastercard cardholders can download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play store and follow the instructions.

Once their Mastercard credit card is added, they can use it at a variety of merchants- including all stores that accept contactless payments. Simply unlock your phone, hold it to the payment terminal and you’re done.

Commenting on this development, Arslan Khan, country manager, Pakistan, Mastercard has said that Mastercard is dedicated to harnessing the power of collaborations and technology to advance Pakistan’s digital transformation.

The launch of Google Wallet will fuel the digital economy and connect more communities to innovative, convenient and secure contactless payment solutions in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Mastercard Google Wallet Mastercard holders

Comments

200 characters

Mastercard holders can now add cards to Google Wallet

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories