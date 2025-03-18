AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

LHC suspends inquiry against FBR official

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday suspended a departmental inquiry of alleged negligence against Commissioner Income Tax Lahore and sought a reply from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) within fortnight.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel stated that his client Muhammad Abid had been performing his duties with due diligence and professional honesty since 1998.

He pointed out that several officials including the petitioner were placed in administration pool during July 2024 after the prime minister and the ministers criticised the performance of the FBR at a press conference.

He said an inquiry was also initiated against the petitioner on the pretext of negligence in performance of duty.

He argued that the inquiry proceedings were conducted in violation of the settled laws and an opportunity of cross-examination was not afforded to the petitioner as well.

The counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned inquiry against the petitioner.

LHC Lahore High Court FBR FBR official Commissioner Income Tax Lahore

