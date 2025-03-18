LDA seals 87 properties

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its campaign against illegal commercial buildings, leading to the sealing of 87 properties in different housing schemes.

According to the LDA, under the directive of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams executed a comprehensive operation targeting illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters.

The sealed properties include a variety of establishments such as restaurants, food outlets, private schools, stores, salons, shops and offices. Specifically, 35 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 18 properties around Canal Road and 34 properties in Sabzazar. Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman supervised the operation.

Commenting on the operations, the LDA DG said that indiscriminate actions were being taken against illegal commercial buildings and those defaulting on commercial fees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025