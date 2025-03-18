FAO team discusses climate data enhancement at SAU

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, under the Green Climate Fund (GCF) project, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal.

The delegation was led by Jiro Ariyama, Technical Officer (GCF), and included Miss Aleena Samoon and Engineer Mudassar Maqsood from FAO. SAU representatives Dr. Irfan Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Rajesh Kumar Soothar also participated in the discussions.

The meeting primarily focused on improving the efficiency of the Flux Tower installed at Latif Farm of SAU and optimizing the collection, storage, and analysis of climate-related data. It was mutually agreed that the data gathered through this tower should be systematically processed and made accessible to academic and research institutions, organizations, scholars, scientists, farmers, and students. This initiative aims to facilitate a better understanding of climate variability and its impact on agriculture and irrigation systems.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the significance of climate data in agricultural research and policymaking and said “The Flux Tower is a pivotal step in understanding climate variability and its impact on agriculture. By enhancing data efficiency and accessibility, we can support evidence-based decision-making to strengthen climate resilience in the agricultural sector.”

He further added that SAU experts are continuously monitoring climate fluctuations through this tower, and a dedicated data center is under development at the university to facilitate seamless data access for researchers and policymakers.

FAO representative Jiro Ariyama reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Climate-Resilient Agriculture (CRA) initiatives in collaboration with SAU. He stated “FAO is committed to strengthening climate-resilient agriculture by promoting data-driven approaches and technical cooperation. Through advanced research and modern technology, we aim to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on agriculture.”

During the meeting, it was also decided that a Dynamic Sap Flow Sensor will be installed at SAU. This sensor will provide real-time monitoring of plant water consumption, contributing to improved climate adaptation strategies. Additionally, discussions were held on efficient data-sharing mechanisms to ensure that all relevant stakeholders have seamless access to climate data for research and agricultural development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025