PARTLY FACETIOUS: The growing challenge of terrorism

“There is much criticism about intelligence failures….”

“Hey the criticism does not take account of the attacks forestalled but only about attacks that have taken place.”

“Sadly that is correct. But that is the downside of working in intelligence in countries where terrorism is prevalent.”

“We did sort out terror attacks some time back didn’t we, I mean the attacks declined in number as did our casualties but….”

“Right but as I said the uptick is very, very alarming.”

“One can blame external factors – the sanctuary provided by the Afghan Taliban to Pakistani Taliban and India’s RAW and….”

“Again you are correct, but that ain’t gonna make me feel any better or secure and if I feel less secure then I am likely to challenge the huge amount of money at the taxpayers expense is going to….”

“Speaking of the Brown Pope you will be happy to hear that the cricket team’s downhill trajectory is unimpeded.”

“Hey, back off on both counts. First you can complain of road blocks in Islamabad and the ditches he has dug to provide the city dwellers’ security, his jurisdiction ends where Islamabad ends.”

“Oh I had heard it extends to key avenues in the twin city….”

“If you are being facetious shut up, twin cities by definition implies….”

“Right!”

“Anyway as the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman you should be proud of him, he finished the stadium, OK stop rolling your eyes, he got contractor who in turn got the labour to complete the stadium in record time….”

“I read somewhere that it leaked during the Champion’s Trophy.”

“That is the responsibility of labour. And I request the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis to put them on a priority list for sending them out on a job abroad and.…”

“Oh, how would you define that policy? A soft image policy, a hard image policy, a medium…”

“I would advise not jumping the gun. Wait till our exported labour makes a mistake and then take it from there.””

“We have two types of labour exports.”

“Skilled and unskilled?”

“Nah the poor and the beneficial owners….”

“Shut up.”

