AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The growing challenge of terrorism

“There is much criticism about intelligence failures….” “Hey the criticism does not take account of the...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

“There is much criticism about intelligence failures….”

“Hey the criticism does not take account of the attacks forestalled but only about attacks that have taken place.”

“Sadly that is correct. But that is the downside of working in intelligence in countries where terrorism is prevalent.”

“We did sort out terror attacks some time back didn’t we, I mean the attacks declined in number as did our casualties but….”

“Right but as I said the uptick is very, very alarming.”

“One can blame external factors – the sanctuary provided by the Afghan Taliban to Pakistani Taliban and India’s RAW and….”

“Again you are correct, but that ain’t gonna make me feel any better or secure and if I feel less secure then I am likely to challenge the huge amount of money at the taxpayers expense is going to….”

“Speaking of the Brown Pope you will be happy to hear that the cricket team’s downhill trajectory is unimpeded.”

“Hey, back off on both counts. First you can complain of road blocks in Islamabad and the ditches he has dug to provide the city dwellers’ security, his jurisdiction ends where Islamabad ends.”

“Oh I had heard it extends to key avenues in the twin city….”

“If you are being facetious shut up, twin cities by definition implies….”

“Right!”

“Anyway as the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman you should be proud of him, he finished the stadium, OK stop rolling your eyes, he got contractor who in turn got the labour to complete the stadium in record time….”

“I read somewhere that it leaked during the Champion’s Trophy.”

“That is the responsibility of labour. And I request the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis to put them on a priority list for sending them out on a job abroad and.…”

“Oh, how would you define that policy? A soft image policy, a hard image policy, a medium…”

“I would advise not jumping the gun. Wait till our exported labour makes a mistake and then take it from there.””

“We have two types of labour exports.”

“Skilled and unskilled?”

“Nah the poor and the beneficial owners….”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The growing challenge of terrorism

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories