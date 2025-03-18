AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

PTI leaders Murad, Hammad & others declared POs

Fazal Sher Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar and others as proclaimed offenders (POs) in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

ATC Judge Tahira Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case involving PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Azhar, Habib and others declared Azhar, Saeed and PTI former leader Farrukh Habib as absconders for continuously not appearing before the court.

The court issued the arrest warrant for PTI leader Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and others for not appearing before the court in two cases registered against them at Ramna police station.

The court adjourned hearing of both the cases till April 7.

Meanwhile, the ATC-I extended the interim bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in two cases registered in connection with PTI’s protest of November 26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

