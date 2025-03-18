AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Property disputes of overseas Pakistanis: Special courts being set up in Islamabad

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Mar, 2025 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: Special courts will be established in Islamabad to address property disputes involving overseas Pakistanis, under the Overseas Property Act, 2024.

The Senate in October last year, unanimously, passed the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2024, for adjudication of petitions in respect of immovable properties of overseas Pakistanis.

According to the bill, these courts will settle cases within 90 days.

The sources said the registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC) has written a letter to the secretary of Law and Justice, stating that the session judges for East and West Overseas Special Courts will be nominated.

The letter further specifies that pending cases and the judicial officers’ experience should be considered when nominating judges for the session courts.

The letter also mentioned that under the Overseas Property Act, the Ministry of Law will issue the necessary notifications for the East and West Sessions Courts.

These courts are aimed at expediting the resolution of property disputes for Pakistanis living abroad. The acting chief justice of the IHC has directed the formation of these special courts.

The acting chief justice has granted the authority of appointing judges to the session judges.

Additionally, a special bench has been formed in the IHC under the Overseas Property Act, 2024, to hear cases related to the property of overseas Pakistanis.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will hear cases and appeals related to overseas Pakistanis’ property.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the deputy registrar, with approval from the acting chief justice.

