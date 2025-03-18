AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

JUI to launch anti-govt protest after Eidul Fitr

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) has decided to launch anti-government protest with or without rest of the opposition parties in the parliament after Eidul Fitr and in this connection a meeting of the party’s general assembly will be held after Eid.

Talking to Business Recorder here on Monday, JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghouri said the party leadership has repeatedly termed the present parliament “fake” and the government as puppets.

He said JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced plans to launch a nationwide protest campaign, along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), against the government after Eidul Fitr owing to deteriorating law and order situation across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan and a continuous increase in corruption.

He said his party leadership is continuously pondering at party level as well as asking the government as why JUI has become a major target of the terrorists countrywide, particularly in KPK and Balochistan. The government has to inform JUI who is issuing threats to the party and who is targeting JUI leaders. Ghouri said that providing security to all the citizens of the country was the basic responsibility of the government and the government has failed to do so.

He accused the federal government of neglecting security concerns not only in Balochistan and KPK but other parts of the country; saying the ruling alliance was least bothered about the law and order crisis.

He said that since February 8, 2024, his party has organised eight million marches in different parts of the country and after Eid, JUI is all set to once again mobilise the masses.

When he was asked about the election rigging, he said JUI was not only deprived of dozens of national assembly seats in KPK, a few in Balochistan but also at least, five National Assembly seats were snatched from the party in Sindh and few in Punjab.

When JUI spokesperson was asked about the recent terrorist activities against the party leadership, especially with regard to a recent threat issued against the JUI chief by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said the threat sent to JUI leader was ridiculous. He urged the government to provide fool proof security to JUI leadership as well as the masses as it was the primary responsibility of the government.

The JUI spokesperson said that his party chief as well as other senior leadership has made it clear that despite facing targeted attacks his party would not be intimidated by threats or assassinations. He further said that JUI has repeatedly asked the government of stopping unilateral decision-making as it was not helping to stabilise the country’s politics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

