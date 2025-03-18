AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

Ready to resign if it helps improve security situation: Asif

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that he was ready to step down if it is the solution to resolve the country’s security challenges, especially eradicating the menace of terrorism.

Asif’s statement comes in wake of opposition parties especially Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s calls for his resignation following the tragic terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan province last week.

Talking to journalists outside Parliament House, Asif said that he was being held accountable for the security breach. However, he expressed his willingness to step down if it would help rectify the situation.

The opposition insists that the recent spike in terror incidents is a complete security lapse. It has demanded some heads must roll particularly the defence minister and the interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, alleging that the duo must step down as they failed to ensure security of the citizens.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser criticised Khawaja Asif, accusing him of shifting blame onto his political opponents rather than taking responsibility.

Speaking in National Assembly, Khawaja Asif took aim at PTI, noting that while the attack was condemned worldwide, including by the United Nations and the United States, the founding PTI chairman Imran Khan remained tight-lipped over the Jaffar Express hijacking.

However, in light of a rise in terrorist activities, including the recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express and increasing violence in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, top military officials are scheduled to brief lawmakers on the country’s security issues today (Tuesday).

This in-camera session will concentrate on the current security landscape, with senior military leaders giving an in-depth briefing on the evolving threats.

The meeting, set to take place in the National Assembly hall, will include cabinet members, parliamentary leaders, and selected representatives from all political factions.

The top military leadership will give an evaluation of both internal and external threats amid rising concerns over the recent increase in terrorist incidents.



