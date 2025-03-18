EPA allots identification numbers to industrial units, brick kilns

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the first time in Pakistan, has allotted unique identification numbers to the industrial units and brick kilns situated in the province which will help make inspection of these units transparent.

Through an executive order issued by the Agency, it is stated that the environmental protection agency has completed the e-mapping of all the industries and brick kilns in the province and these units have been issued unique identification numbers.

From March 17, every inspection by the EPA force will be recorded under the said unique identification number, said DG EPA Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh in the orders. The order further read that to ensure greater transparency and effective monitoring in the field inspection process, the entry of the identification number in the EcoWatch app is mandatory.

During the inspection of each unit or kiln, it will be mandatory to enter its identification number and once inspection data is uploaded to the EcoWatch app, it will automatically become part of the photographic, video and location recorder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025