AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,657 Increased By 457.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 36,019 Increased By 112.9 (0.31%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

EPA allots identification numbers to industrial units, brick kilns

Zahid Baig Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 08:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the first time in Pakistan, has allotted unique identification numbers to the industrial units and brick kilns situated in the province which will help make inspection of these units transparent.

Through an executive order issued by the Agency, it is stated that the environmental protection agency has completed the e-mapping of all the industries and brick kilns in the province and these units have been issued unique identification numbers.

From March 17, every inspection by the EPA force will be recorded under the said unique identification number, said DG EPA Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh in the orders. The order further read that to ensure greater transparency and effective monitoring in the field inspection process, the entry of the identification number in the EcoWatch app is mandatory.

During the inspection of each unit or kiln, it will be mandatory to enter its identification number and once inspection data is uploaded to the EcoWatch app, it will automatically become part of the photographic, video and location recorder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

industrial units Brick kilns Punjab EPA

Comments

200 characters

EPA allots identification numbers to industrial units, brick kilns

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories