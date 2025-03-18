TDAP launches plan with private sector’s collaboration

FAISALABAD: TDAP has launched an ambitious programme to enhance exports in collaboration with the private sector with special focus on IT, Tourism and Logistics etc, said Rafia Syed, Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), she said that the focus of TDAP was not only on a single sector, but that we are trying to improve the entire supply chain.

“In this connection, we have contacts with district to federal government level departments,” she said and added that an Interdepartmental Coordination Committee is being created in Punjab with representation of all concerned departments, chambers and stakeholders to take immediate consultative decisions in line with the ground realities.

She assured to highlight the issue of the expo centre at Faisalabad to organize international level exhibitions in this city to showcase the quality products of this city. She said that steps would also be taken in collaboration with TEVTA to provide skilled human resources in a specific field.

