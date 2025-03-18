Punjab CM announces package for special people

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a package for the special people. After conducting health screening of 40,000 special children across Punjab, diseases have been diagnosed.

The chief minister directed to ensure free treatment of sick students. For the first time in Punjab, a facial registration system has been introduced for students attendance. The CM also approved “Special People Employment Programme”. A programme to introduce “Rising Star Card” for the special children has been approved. It has been decided to start a packed food meal program for the special children.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz “Eidi programme” has been approved for the special students. The CM also approved nine electric buses for the special children.

She directed to conduct a performance audit after every 6 months of Special education centres. She directed Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and SMU to maintain constant contact with the parents of special children. In order to ensure safety of special children, more cameras were directed to be installed in schools, centres and buses.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “Ring-Fencing” of the special education budget has been done for the first time. She directed to take steps to create an external examination system for the special children.

The CM directed to ensure outsourcing of services of clinical psychologists and speech therapists for special children. She directed to review hiring the services of foreign experts for special children. The CM Punjab enrolment and awareness campaign will also be launched to ensure the admission of special children.

SACM Sania Ashiq Jabeen apprised in a detailed briefing about the Special Education Department that the category of 6,500 mentally challenged special children has been ascertained. A new syllabus has also been prepared according to the category of mentally challenged special children. A digital smart room will be set up in each district of Special Education Centre of Excellence. A digital syllabus will be taught on a touch screen to the special children with visual and hearing impairment.

SACM Sania Ashiq further apprised that Children with visual and hearing impairment will be able to read easily with the help of a touch screen. A vocational training centre will be established in each district as Special Education Centre of Excellence. Skills will be taught to the special children from middle class to enable them to tread on the path of independence.

Every special child will be supported in learning skills up to the matriculation level. Early autism diagnosis facility will also be provided in the autism school. Diagnosis of autism at an early age in a 03-year old affected child makes treatment easier.

On the direction of CM Punjab, a monitoring system has been implemented for the first time in the Special Education Department. A special syllabus for hearing-impaired children has been prepared and granted approval. Sign language has also been included for hearing-impaired children.

On the directions of CM Punjab, a ‘Special Education Information System’ and a special Helpline 1162 were established. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Special Education Mobile App was also made functional.

It was further informed in the briefing that 39,085 special students, including 14,567 special female students, are studying in special centres in Punjab. Hearing-impaired, physically disabled, blind and autism-affected children are studying in special education centres. Mentally and physically disabled and slow learners are also studying in special education centres.

About 12 autism units have been established in special education centres across Punjab. Autism centres have also been established in 27 divisional public schools. About 28 special education schools across the province are being upgraded as “Maryam Nawaz Centre of Excellence” for Special Education. New buildings of Government Special Education Centres have been completed in Vehari, Lodhran, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Mianwali. 3450 CCTV cameras are being installed in special education centres to ensure monitoring and safety of children.

For the first time at the provincial level, a “Control Room” will also be established for special education centres. The chief minister said, “It is our firm resolve to bring positive change in the lives of special children.”

She added, “Taking care of special children is the first and foremost duty of a welfare state.”

