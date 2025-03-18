Import of 104 types of branded chocolates: Customs values revised

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new Customs values on the import of 104 types of branded chocolates imported from all origins.

The directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (1980 of 2025) on Monday to upward revise values of branded chocolates for assessment of duties and taxes at the import stage.

The Customs values have been revised on the import of a wide verity of chocolate brands including Kit Kat Bars/wafers, Mars, Bounty, Snickers, Alprose Swiss Butter, Cadbury (Various Flavors/Blends), Galaxy (Various Flavors/Blends), Galaxy Jewels Chocolates, After Eight, Lindt, Belgian Chocolate, M&M Chocolate Beans (Various Packings), Milky Way, Skittles Fruit Beans, Toblerorre, Choco Jinny (All Flavors / Blends / Shapes), Skittles Fruit Beans, Maltescrs Chocolate and other imported branded chocolates.

According to the ruling, the values of subject goods had not been revised since 2022. Therefore, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and Customs values, an exercise for the determination of Customs values of subject goods was initiated under Section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act 1969.

Meeting for the determination of Customs values was scheduled on January 16, 2025 that was attended by the relevant stakeholders. The viewpoint were heard in detail in view for the determination of Customs values of the subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

They were requested to submit relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions. For the determination of Customs values of subject goods Ninety (90) days’ data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinised. Some references of declared values were available.

Meanwhile, a market inquiry as envisaged under sub-Section (7) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 was also conducted as per procedure of Office Order wherein various markets were visited, and the actual prices of subject goods were acquired. As a result, after adjusting the amounts of profits, the C&F value was determined under section 25 of the Customs Act 1969, the FBR added.

