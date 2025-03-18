KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 17, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 116,199.59 High: 116,626.83 Low: 115,883.22 Net Change: 663.42 Volume (000): 286,474 Value (000): 26,769,523 Makt Cap (000) 3,527,060,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,443.97 NET CH (+) 96.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,324.49 NET CH (+) 94.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,800.89 NET CH (+) 81.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,126.38 NET CH (-) 158.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,178.96 NET CH (+) 164.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,981.55 NET CH (+) 26.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-March-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025