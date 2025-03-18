Markets Print 2025-03-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 17, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 116,199.59
High: 116,626.83
Low: 115,883.22
Net Change: 663.42
Volume (000): 286,474
Value (000): 26,769,523
Makt Cap (000) 3,527,060,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,443.97
NET CH (+) 96.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,324.49
NET CH (+) 94.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,800.89
NET CH (+) 81.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,126.38
NET CH (-) 158.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,178.96
NET CH (+) 164.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,981.55
NET CH (+) 26.82
------------------------------------
As on: 17-March-2025
====================================
