Pakistan’s Naseer Soomro, one of World’s tallest men, passes away

Naseer Soomro, recognised as one of the tallest men in the world, passed away at the age of 56, family sources confirmed on Monday, Aaj News reported.

Soomro, who gained national and international attention for his extraordinary height, had been suffering from health complications for several years.

Born in Shikarpur, Sindh, Soomro was 7 feet 9 inches tall and was widely regarded as the tallest man in the country. Later, Multan’s Zia Rashid, who stands at 8 feet, claimed this distinction.

Tallest man, a PIA officer

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Soomro’s demise.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Naseer Soomro. May he be granted a high place hereafter, and may his loved ones find patience and strength during this difficult time,” he stated.