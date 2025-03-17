AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel kills three in latest Gaza strike, local medics say

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 06:31pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: An Israeli air strike on Monday killed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip, medics said, with no sign of progress from renewed talks on sustaining a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

In the latest bloodshed to underline the fragility of the Gaza war’s three-stage truce, medics said the men were killed near Bureij camp in the centre of the devastated Palestinian enclave by a missile fired from a drone.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, medics said three people were wounded in another air strike. Rafah residents have reported frequent fire by Israeli forces near the border with Egypt, inside the city boundaries.

The Israeli military said in a statement it carried out attacks in central Gaza and Rafah against “terrorists” operating near their forces and attempting to plant bombs.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, said the three men killed were from the same family and were collecting firewood for cooking during an Israeli ban on food products entering Gaza.

He urged Israel to stop “violations” that he said could “undermine all efforts for de-escalation”.

He put the number of Palestinians killed since the January ceasefire at 150.

Israel’s military says it has repeatedly thwarted attempts by Palestinians to plant bombs or otherwise threaten their forces.

Israel’s suspension of goods entering Gaza for 16 days has increased pressure on Gaza’s 2.3 million people, most of who have been made homeless by the war.

Israeli air strike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes

The suspension, which Israel said was aimed at pressuring Hamas in ceasefire talks, applies to food, medicine, and fuel imports.

Bakeries closed

Several bakeries have recently closed and food prices are rising, while the electricity cut could deprive people of clean water.

Israel wants to extend the first phase of the ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., a proposal backed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Hamas says it will resume freeing hostages only under the second phase that was due to begin on March 2.

Israel and Hamas have been holding successive talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said on Monday that while his group was complying with the terms of the truce, Israel “seeks to foil the agreement and impose new conditions”.

On Friday, Hamas said it had agreed to release American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and four bodies of the hostages if Israel agreed to begin talks immediately on implementing the second phase of the agreement. Israel accused Hamas of waging “psychological warfare” on hostage families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said negotiators had been instructed to be ready to continue talks based on the mediators’ response to a U.S. proposal for the release of 11 out of 59 living hostages still held, and half of the dead captives.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli Palestinian conflict Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israeli hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Israel kills three in latest Gaza strike, local medics say

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 level

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Read more stories