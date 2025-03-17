AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 05:11pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited US-based IT giant Afiniti to establish a world-class call center in Pakistan during a meeting with its CEO-led delegation, emphasising the country’s skilled workforce and goal to boost IT exports to $25 billion. according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Welcoming Afiniti’s interest in expanding its footprint in Pakistan, the premier emphasised the potential of the nation’s skilled workforce.

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

“Pakistan’s talented IT professionals have the capability to compete in the global market on a merit basis,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his personal commitment to upskilling youth in advanced technologies, stating, “I am personally overseeing the program to equip our talented youth with IT, AI, and other cutting-edge technical skills.”

Afiniti CEO, Jerome Kapelus, praised Pakistan’s IT sector as a prime destination for investment and business growth.

“Pakistan’s IT sector is highly suitable for investment. Currently, over 1,000 highly skilled Pakistani experts are contributing to Afiniti’s success in the region,” he said.

He also highlighted the untapped potential of Pakistani youth, saying “the talent and dedication of Pakistani professionals are unparalleled. It is their expertise that has made Afiniti a leading company in the region.”

The delegation commended the hard work and competence of Pakistani IT professionals, acknowledging their critical role in advancing the sector.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

