India’s Modi says Trump has ‘clear roadmap’ in second term

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said U.S. President Donald Trump was ‘far more prepared’ for his second term, furnished with a clear roadmap, speaking in a podcast interview weeks ahead of reciprocal tariffs planned by Washington.

India is among the trading partners set to face the tariffs from April, which threaten to cause distress to its exporters in industries from automobiles to agriculture.

After Modi and Trump met last month, the two nations agreed to resolve tariff rows and work on the first segment of a deal by the fall of 2025, aiming to reach two-way trade of $500 billion by 2030.

“This time, he seems far more prepared than before,” Modi said in a podcast with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, referring to Trump’s second term, which began in January.

“He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” he added.

India in talks with US to buy combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal as Modi visits

During the discussion, which ran more than three hours, Modi spoke on issues from diplomacy and artificial intelligence to his early life, in a conversation Fridman called one of the most “powerful” of his life.

Modi praised Trump for his graciousness and humility, underscoring a strong bond between the leaders.

“His (Trump’s) reflection showed his ‘America First’ spirit, just as I believe in nation first. I stand for India first, and that’s why we connect so well,” Modi said.

India’s Neighbours

India’s relations with neighbour China improved last year after striking a milestone pact to lower military tension on their Himalayan border following talks between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia.

“Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy will return,” Modi said during the podcast, as the two countries work to restore relations to their state before a military border skirmish in 2020.

India PM Modi ends foreign tour with nuclear deals in pipeline

“But of course, it will take some time, since there’s been a five-year gap,” he said, adding that the focus of the two nations was to ensure their differences “do not turn into disputes”.

On ties with archfoe Pakistan, Modi expressed hope for peaceful relations.

“Every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal,” he said, adding, “we sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace.”

The foreign ministries of China and Pakistan did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.