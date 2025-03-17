AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
Ronaldo faces Japan test in bid for maiden Asian crown

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2025 01:20pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi side Al Nassr were on Monday drawn against last season’s runners-up Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Veteran former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League five times but has never triumphed in Asia’s top club competition.

The 40-year-old Portuguese will spearhead Al Nassr’s hopes next month against a Yokohama side managed by Steve Holland, formerly Gareth Southgate’s assistant with England.

The quarter-finals, semis and final of the tournament, which has been rebranded the Champions League Elite, will all take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah over one leg.

Al Nassr or Yokohama will play the winners of the last-eight clash between Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and Al Sadd of Qatar.

Four-time Asian champions Al Hilal, also of Saudi Arabia, face South Korea’s Gwangju FC in the quarter-finals.

The winner will face Thailand’s Buriram United or Al Ahli, also of Saudi Arabia, in the semi-finals.

All four quarter-finals take place on April 25-27.

The semi-finals are on April 29 and April 30. The final is on May 3.

