AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
BOP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
OGDC 220.70 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (0.97%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.79%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 183.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.48%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
SEARL 100.55 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.94%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.6%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
TRG 60.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Kenyan shilling eases, seen under pressure from lower dollar inflows

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 01:06pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened slightly on Monday, and was expected to ease further due to slowing dollar inflows, especially from non-governmental organisations, traders said.

At 0655 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.35/65 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 129.00/30.

Kenyan shilling broadly steady, LSEG data shows

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday they will discuss a new lending programme for Kenya, with both sides agreeing to abandon a ninth review of the current $3.6 billion loan.

