Kenyan shilling eases, seen under pressure from lower dollar inflows

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened slightly on Monday, and was expected to ease further due to slowing dollar inflows, especially from non-governmental organisations, traders said.

At 0655 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.35/65 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 129.00/30.

Kenyan shilling broadly steady, LSEG data shows

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday they will discuss a new lending programme for Kenya, with both sides agreeing to abandon a ninth review of the current $3.6 billion loan.