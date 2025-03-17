Trump says no exemptions on US steel and aluminum tariffs

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said he has no intention of creating exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs and said reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will be imposed on April 2.

Last month, Trump raised tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to a flat 25%, without exemptions or exceptions, in a move that was designed to help U.S. industry while contributing to an escalating trade war.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said reciprocal duties on U.S. trading partners would come alongside auto duties.

“In certain cases, both,” Trump said when asked if he would be imposing sectoral and reciprocal tariffs on April 2. “They charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we’re going to have some additional,” he said.

Trump has said previously that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. friends and foes alike at the beginning of April.