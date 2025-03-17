AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
BOP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
OGDC 220.70 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (0.97%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.79%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 183.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.48%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
SEARL 100.55 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.94%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.6%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
TRG 60.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
World

Trump says no exemptions on US steel and aluminum tariffs

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:44am

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said he has no intention of creating exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs and said reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will be imposed on April 2.

Last month, Trump raised tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to a flat 25%, without exemptions or exceptions, in a move that was designed to help U.S. industry while contributing to an escalating trade war.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said reciprocal duties on U.S. trading partners would come alongside auto duties.

“In certain cases, both,” Trump said when asked if he would be imposing sectoral and reciprocal tariffs on April 2. “They charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we’re going to have some additional,” he said.

Trump has said previously that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. friends and foes alike at the beginning of April.

Donald Trump US tariffs Trump tariffs aluminum tariffs steel and aluminium tariffs

