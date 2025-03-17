AIRLINK 182.97 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.59%)
Business & Finance

Volkswagen, FAW venture to launch 11 new models tailored for China from 2026

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:30am

BEIJING: The joint venture of Volkswagen and FAW Group said on Monday it will launch 11 new Volkswagen and Jetta branded models tailored for the China market from 2026.

The new models, as part of a deal signed in Wolfsburg between FAW and VW, include six electric vehicles, two plug-in hybrids, two extended-rangers and one gasoline, the joint venture said in a statement.

China’s Ecarx explores US entry, in talks with VW to develop smart cars for Europe, CEO says

The first Jetta-branded EV model will hit the market in 2026, it added.

