AIRLINK 182.52 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.34%)
BOP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-13.75%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.3%)
FLYNG 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
HUBC 133.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.28%)
OGDC 219.98 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.64%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (8.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.88%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 184.21 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.62%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.93%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 99.35 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.68%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.54%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,362 Increased By 147.4 (1.21%)
BR30 37,774 Increased By 334.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,192 Increased By 655.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,898 Increased By 240.1 (0.67%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Metals rise on dollar weakness, but trade jitters cap gains

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Metals were mostly trading higher on the London Metals Exchange on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, although concerns over U.S. tariffs limited the gains.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metals Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,787 a metric ton, as of 0342 GMT.

The dollar hovered close to a five-month low on Monday, pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

Copper production from Chilean state miner Codelco , the world’s largest copper producer, dipped 4% in January to hit 102,700 metric tons, according to data from copper commission Cochilco.

Copper slips from fresh peak after downbeat Chinese data

“Copper found some support after Codelco warned that production this quarter will be similar or slightly below year-ago levels due to maintenance work”, ANZ research said in a note.

LME aluminium was flat at $2,682 a ton, lead gained 0.6% to $2,081, zinc climbed 0.1% to $2,975, tin rose 0.1% to $35,325 and nickel advanced 0.6% to $16,560.

SHFE copper lost 0.1% to 79,940 yuan ($11,044.33)a metric ton, SHFE aluminium was down 0.5% at 20,870 yuan a ton, zinc added 0.1% to 24,155 yuan, lead jumped 0.4% to 17,675 yuan, tin lost 0.3% to 281,870 yuan and nickel lost 0.3% to 133,250 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Metals rise on dollar weakness, but trade jitters cap gains

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Read more stories