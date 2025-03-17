Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

NUSHKI: Terrorists belonging to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Sunday attacked an FC convoy while it was on its way from Nushki to Taftan on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway.

The intensity of the blast could be gauged from the fact that it was heard several miles away.

According to reports, the terrorists detonated explosives near the bus carrying the FC personnel. However, security forces killed three terrorists besides a suicide bomber in retaliation.

India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Three FC personnel and two civilians also lost their lives in the attack. Martyrs were identified as Havildar Manzoor Ali (Age: 38 years, resident of District Nawab Shah), Havildar Ali Bilawal (Age: 39 years, resident of District Naseer Abad), Naik Abdul Raheem (Age: 34 years, resident of District Badin), Civilian Driver Jalal ud Din (resident of District Quetta) and Civilian Driver Muhammad Naeem (resident of District Kharan).

Sources informed that the forces had cordoned off the area and blocked all the routes through which the terrorists could escape.

The police said the injured were rushed to a local hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition till last reports came in.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday condemned a blast in Naushki, Balochistan and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives.

The president prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, while strongly condemning the terror attack, expressed profound grief and shock over the loss of innocent lives in the incident.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased the highest place in Jannah besides patience to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The prime minister said that such attacks could not shake the government’s determination to fight terror.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi also strongly condemned the blast in Nushki.

In his message, he offered his condolences to the bereaved families, besides praying for the fast recovery of those injured. “We share the grief of those who have lost their near and dear ones in the blast today. Targeting innocent people is a height of barbarity,” he commented.

He went on to say that the enemy country is trying to destabilise the country. “Such cowardly acts cannot dent the resolve of the nation to fight terror,” he added.

Strongly condemning the attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice. “We will ensure that those responsible for the incident are given exemplary punishment. Such cowardly acts cannot dent our resolve. Terrorists will find no place to hide,” and expressed the government’s resolve to enforce the writ of the state come what may.

“This war will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the explosion near a bus on the Noshki-Dalbandin Highway.

The spokesperson expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosion and showed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, he said, adding that targeting innocent people was an act of extreme cruelty.

Commenting on the Nushki terror attack on an FC convoy, Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that terrorists did not deserve any leniency.

Talking to newsmen in Faisalabad, he said that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was behind the recent incidents of terrorism. “It was time that the Afghan government acted against these terrorists,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Noshki bombing.

“May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks and give patience to their families,” he prayed.

He further lauded the swift response of security forces, vowing that the enemy and its cowardly actions will be eliminated once and for all.