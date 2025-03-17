AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-17

There are ‘no guarantees’ there will not be a US recession: Bessent

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

WASHINGTON: There are “no guarantees” there will not be a recession in the United States, although there could be an adjustment, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview that aired on Sunday.

But Bessent, speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” ruled out the chance of a financial crisis.

US stock markets closed down sharply last week amid mounting uncertainties arising from President Donald Trump’s frequently shifting policies, including tariff threats against the biggest US trading partners.

Asked whether he could guarantee there would be no recession while Trump was in power, Bessent replied: “There are no guarantees. Who would have predicted COVID?”

Bessent said he was putting in robust policies that would be durable, saying the country needs to be weaned off what he called massive government spending.

Asked whether an adjustment could lead to a recession, Bessent said, “There is no reason that it has to.”

Bessent dismissed concerns about recent stock market falls, saying corrections were healthy and that markets “will do great” if the administration puts into place good tax policy, deregulation and energy security.

“We are going to have a transition, and we are not going to have a crisis,” he said.

United States US US economy US recession Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

There are ‘no guarantees’ there will not be a US recession: Bessent

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Incumbent KP govt hasn’t taken any loan, says Gandapur

More facilities sought for overseas Pakistanis

181 public sector entities: KP govt launches integrated IT portal

Read more stories