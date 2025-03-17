Five killed in clash over land dispute in Badin

BADIN: At least five people lost their lives and seven suffered severe bullet wounds in a violent clash between two tribal groups in Badin.

Sources revealed that the conflict erupted between Khaskheli and Rahmian tribes over a land dispute.

Both sides attacked each other with axes and sticks, resulting in instant deaths. Upon receiving the report, DSP Shaheed Fazil Rahu rushed to the scene with a heavy police contingent to prevent further bloodshed.

The police successfully controlled the situation, and the dead and injured were shifted to Golarachi Hospital.