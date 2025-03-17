Construction of six new canals: GDA invites PPP chairman to join movement

KARACHI: The Chief Coordinator of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi, invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join the ongoing movement against the construction of six new canals.

He stated that Bilawal would not gain anything from his father and that whatever he is destined to receive will come from them.

Meanwhile, the Save Indus River Movement has announced its candidate for the by-election in the NA-213 Umerkot constituency. Lal Malhi will be the candidate. Rashdi made these remarks while speaking to the media on Sunday after a meeting of allied parties at Functional House, Clifton. On this occasion, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Lal Malhi, and others also addressed the gathering.

Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi further said that the country’s situation is grave and uncertain, with Sindh on one side and “counterfeit coins” on the other. He emphasized that the people of Sindh would not accept these counterfeit figures and that they would be sent to their rightful place.

Referring to Murtaza Jatoi’s release, he said that Jatoi had been honourably acquitted, which had further increased his popularity among the people. He noted that Jatoi had endured imprisonment without committing any crime and assured that they would continue to stand with the people and achieve their goals.

Rashdi accused those who sold Sindh’s water of using the slogan “Pakistan Khappay” to actually auction off the country. He said that people now understand that while some are trying to sell Pakistan, others are fighting to save it.

Responding to a question, he urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join their movement against the six new canals being built on the Indus River, arguing that Bilawal’s father had already compromised Sindh’s water rights. Rashdi reiterated that Bilawal would not gain anything from his father but would instead receive his due from them. He recalled that even his late father had predicted that one day Bilawal would join their ranks because of his father’s misdeeds.

Regarding Balochistan, Rashdi asserted that its issues could not be resolved without acknowledging the people’s mandate. He urged the government to engage in dialogue to address grievances, questioning why negotiations were not being held. He criticized the state’s response to Balochistan’s demands, saying that those asking for gold were being beaten, and even those speaking about resources were met with force.

He mocked the government’s decision-making, stating, “Your think tanks are exhausted, and now empty tanks have replaced them. These empty tanks must be changed.” He accused those in power of being mere traders who cared only about business and warned that handing the country over to businessmen would be disastrous. He concluded by saying, “There are no pockets in a shroud—everything will remain here.”