GHOTKI: Unknown assailants opened fire at the vehicle of Sindh Assembly MPA Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and killed his two security guards, however PPP MPA remained safe.

According to police, unknown armed men targeted MPA Mehtab Hussain’s vehicle and killed his two security guards when was coming back home after visiting his agricultural land in Dehrki area of Sindh. MPA remained safe in the attack.