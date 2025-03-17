Crackdown on profiteers: 267 fined, 13 arrested

KARACHI: The Karachi Commissioner’s Office has intensified its crackdown on profiteers, taking action against 267 violators on the 15th of Ramadan. A total of Rs. 29.22 lakh in fines were imposed, while 13 profiteers were arrested and six shops were sealed.

According to the report, special magistrates imposed additional fines of Rs. 4.66 lakh, checking prices at 1,554 shops across the city to ensure the availability of essential items at official rates.

Furthermore, essential food items were sold at controlled prices at 259 locations, a move that was welcomed by citizens.

Over the past 15 days, the city administration has taken action against 2,698 profiteers, imposing fines amounting to Rs. 3.27 crores. Additionally, 137 profiteers have been arrested, and 114 shops sealed during this period. Price monitoring was conducted at 15,737 shops.

In the South District, fines amounting to Rs. 8.96 lakh were imposed, while in the East District, Rs. 2.54 lakh in fines were collected.

The West District saw fines totalling Rs. 1.07 lakh, whereas in the Central District, Rs. 2.44 lakh were imposed. Meanwhile, Malir District recorded fines of Rs. 1.24 lakh, followed by Korangi District with Rs. 2.55 lakh in penalties. In Keamari District, fines of Rs. 60,000 were imposed.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasised that the campaign against profiteering will continue, directing deputy commissioners to ensure relief efforts for citizens. He warned that any negligence in price control efforts would not be tolerated, urging officials to take strict action against violators.

