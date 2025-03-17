Foreign diplomats, politicians, scholars condemn terrorism

LAHORE: In a significant show of solidarity, foreign diplomats, politicians, and renowned scholars have unanimously condemned all forms of terrorism threatening Pakistan’s security and sovereignty.

During a high-profile gathering, they resolved to stand united with the state institutions and the people of Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism once and for all.

The event, hosted by foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi at his residence, featured an iftar dinner attended by prominent figures, including Talha Barki, a new member of the federal cabinet; Durmas Bastag, Consul General of Turkey; Mehr Mowahid Far, Consul General of Iran; Cao, Acting Consul General of China; Fan, Political Officer of China; Mochi Zuki, Political Officer of Japan; Masoudi, DG Khana Farhang of Iran; Fabrice, Cultural Counselor of France; Ben Warrington, Head of Punjab Affairs at the British High Commission; Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Vice Chairman of LDA; Malik Riaz, Member of the Punjab Assembly; Saleem Bukhari; Dr. Amjad Magsi, President of the Professors and Lecturers Association of Punjab University; and Safdar Ali Khan, among others.

During the event, participants voiced their unwavering support for Pakistan in its fight against extremism and terrorism. They praised the efforts of the Pakistani army, parliamentarians, and civil society in combating terrorism and emphasized that the international community would provide all possible support to Pakistan during this critical phase.

Muhammad Mehdi, the host of the event, highlighted the importance of harmony, unity, and clarity of purpose among all institutions and citizens to win the war against terrorism. He stressed that mutual consultation among political forces strengthens national unity, which in turn undermines the ambitions of terrorists. Mehdi called on all stakeholders to rise above personal interests and unite against terrorism to ensure peace and stability for future generations.

On the sidelines of the event, LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed engaged with residents of LDA Avenue One, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

The gathering underscored a collective commitment to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism and achieve lasting peace.

