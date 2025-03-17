AIRLINK 182.74 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.47%)
UAF declared 34th best varsity globally in two subjects

Published March 17, 2025

FAISALABAD: The prestigious world universities system “QS ranking” has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 34th best university across the globe in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry. It has jumped to 15 spots a year as it was standing at 49th position in 2024 whereas, it has become 84th best university in Veterinary Sciences.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has congratulated the campus community on this marvelous achievement and hoped that the university will continue its journey of new horizon of progress with quality teaching, tangible research work and workforce.

