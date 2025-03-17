AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-03-17

Policy overhaul needed for textile sector

Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 05:59am

EDITORIAL: Given the primacy of the textile sector in propping up the country’s exports and employment numbers, one would have thought that government policy would be geared towards ensuring that it sustains its growth, enhances its global competitiveness, addresses industry challenges and makes it resilient against international market fluctuations.

What we see instead is a policy mix that is contradictory and burdens the sector with regulatory and economic constraints.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association’s (APTMA’s) recent engagement with the finance minister highlighted the perfect storm created by the anomalies of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), delayed tax refunds to manufacturers and soaring energy costs, which have all combined to threaten the sector’s overall stability and viability.

When it comes to the complications associated with the EFS, it is pertinent to note that the Finance Act 2024 removed zero-rating and sales tax exemptions on local raw materials, while imported inputs remained duty-free and sales tax-free.

Domestically produced raw materials instead face a substantial 18 percent sales tax, which is refundable. The refund system, however, is clearly dysfunctional.

As per Sales Tax Rules 2006, refunds should be processed within 72 hours, yet exporters frequently experience delays of over six months, with only 70 percent of claims being processed, while the remaining 30 percent remain indefinitely stuck. This has led to an accumulated outstanding refund amount of Rs329.5 billion, creating a severe liquidity crunch for the sector.

As argued by APTMA, the EFS instead of driving export growth as intended, has ended up favouring those importing duty-free inputs, while causing substantial harm to local industry, leading to the shutdown of over 100 spinning mills — equivalent to 40 percent of the sector’s production capacity — while many others struggle to operate at less than half their potential output. The spinning industry, therefore, faces a significant slowdown, with hundreds of thousands having lost their jobs, and its decline is set to trigger broader economic fallout.

It is clear that flawed taxation and import regimes are failing domestic manufacturers, and the government must assess whether its policies truly boost exports and tax collection or merely exacerbate the textile industry’s struggles.

Domestic manufacturers deserve a level playing field and duty-free imports must not undercut local industry. Given this, APTMA’s proposal for a graduated sales tax regime — taxing inputs at lower rates than final goods to promote local manufacturing and curb tax evasion — should be given due consideration.

However, it is also important to recognise that even if local inputs were subject to a sales tax-free regime, domestic manufacturing will still be in the doldrums due to spiraling energy costs it has to bear.

As the International Energy Agency has also highlighted recently, Pakistan’s industrial sector faces significantly higher electricity costs — nearly double those of China, India and the US, and well above the rates in the European Union — severely weakening its export competitiveness.

As has been well-documented, excessive transmission and distribution losses, coupled with the incompetence, and administrative and operational inefficiencies of DISCOs, have led to high energy tariffs for industries. While APTMA has put forward several demands to tackle this issue, and the government may take some into consideration, the reality is that reducing energy tariffs is a complex challenge. It requires sweeping reforms of the power sector and the broader energy value chain, prioritising reducing electricity generation costs, addressing system losses and power theft, and significantly upgrading the country’s T&D infrastructure.

The EFS’ shortcomings, along with flawed taxation policies and escalating energy costs, have collectively created a crisis for the textile sector.

The government must urgently resolve policy contradictions and adopt a more balanced strategy that focuses on enhanced exports and tax revenue, but without undermining domestic manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Exports APTMA textile sector Export Facilitation Scheme EFS government policy

Comments

200 characters

Policy overhaul needed for textile sector

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Incumbent KP govt hasn’t taken any loan, says Gandapur

More facilities sought for overseas Pakistanis

181 public sector entities: KP govt launches integrated IT portal

Read more stories