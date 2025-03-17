AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.44%)
BOP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-13.67%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.15%)
FFL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 133.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
MLCF 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.6%)
OGDC 220.00 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.65%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PAEL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (8.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.36%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 184.70 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.88%)
PRL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 99.40 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (3.74%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TRG 60.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
BR100 12,362 Increased By 147.4 (1.21%)
BR30 37,774 Increased By 334.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,225 Increased By 688.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,914 Increased By 256.2 (0.72%)
Pakistan

Balochistan: Sharjeel for talks with ‘positive frame of mind’

Recorder Report Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 07:40am

HYDERABAD: Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the terrorist attack in Balochistan is a conspiracy against the integrity of the country and evidence suggests India and other foreign players’ involvement. He added that such an incident is an attempt to destabilize Pakistan, but at all costs, it will be foiled.

Addressing the media while hosting an Iftar-dinner at Rawal House Rahooki, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon went on to say that there should be talk with people who have a positive frame of mind and are favourable towards Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He added that the Pakistan People’s Party has passed an important resolution with a majority in the Sindh Assembly, reaffirming the protection of the province’s rights.

He dismissed the recent statement by MQM-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as ridiculous, saying that ever since MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan separated, baseless statements have been made, which hold no significance.

Balochistan Sharjeel Inam Memon terrorists attack Sindh Senior Minister

