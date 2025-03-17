Balochistan: Sharjeel for talks with ‘positive frame of mind’

HYDERABAD: Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the terrorist attack in Balochistan is a conspiracy against the integrity of the country and evidence suggests India and other foreign players’ involvement. He added that such an incident is an attempt to destabilize Pakistan, but at all costs, it will be foiled.

Addressing the media while hosting an Iftar-dinner at Rawal House Rahooki, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon went on to say that there should be talk with people who have a positive frame of mind and are favourable towards Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He added that the Pakistan People’s Party has passed an important resolution with a majority in the Sindh Assembly, reaffirming the protection of the province’s rights.

He dismissed the recent statement by MQM-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as ridiculous, saying that ever since MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan separated, baseless statements have been made, which hold no significance.

