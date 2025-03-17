AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Latam currency index leaps to eight-month high

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

BRASILIA: Latin American stocks and currencies rose sharply on Friday, helped by gains in commodity prices and as investors took a breather from a barrage of US tariff policy headlines.

MSCI’s index for Latin American currencies was up 1.1% by 1520 GMT at its highest since July, while the gauge of regional stocks jumped 3.2%, set for its best day in three months.

“The postponement of US tariffs until 2 April and favorable political dynamics are generating a constructive environment for LatAm FX,” analysts at Societe Generale wrote, adding they were “constructive” on Latam currencies.

Wider interest rate differentials, recent declines in the US dollar and disciplined monetary policy were adding to a more positive outlook for the region’s currencies, they added.

The Mexican peso, among the most sensitive to US tariffs, rose 1%. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Thursday that cooperation with Mexican authorities has improved, but work still needs to be done on curtailing the flow of illegal drugs.

The real jumped 1.2% after data showed Brazil’s debt to GDP ratio fell unexpectedly in January.

Latin American stocks

