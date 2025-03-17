AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Recorder Report Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 05:41am

PESHAWAR: Business community expressed concern over abrupt changes in net metering policy, calling it a major hurdle in promotion of renewable energy sector and asked the government to immediately withdraw it.

Traders while talking to this scribe here on Sunday stated reduction in power purchase for solar panel owners at Rs 10 per unit from Rs 27 per unit unfair, even though it would be very harmful.

The major cut of 63 percent would not only discourage new investment in the solar energy sector but it could also inflict losses in achieving the government’s targets in renewable energy, traders said.

Govt reduces buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity to Rs10 per unit

FPCCI regional chairman Haji Muhammad Afzal said it is completely incomprehensible to force solar energy consumers to buy electricity over 550 percent from the national grid, which is unfair and unacceptable.

Fazal Moqeem, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it is totally incomprehensible that the government, under the guise of changes in the policy, would charge additional 90 paisa per unit from non-solar consumers, which is highly deplorable.

The reality is that the government is attempting to divert attention from Rs 18 per unit to non-functional capacity payments and approximately annual Rs 600 billion losses on account of power theft and non-payment of power bills, Afzal said.

The chamber president urged the government to review its decision and give priority to such durable energy solutions that would serve the interests of consumers from all categories, instead of benefiting only a few segments.

Moqeem said the uplift renewal energy sector is highly essential for the country’s energy prosperity, economic growth and environmental stability.

Traders urged the government to consult with the business community along with relevant stakeholders and frame such a balanced and comprehensive energy policy that could ensure promotion of the renewable energy sector and protect the interest of power consumers of all categories.

