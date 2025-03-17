AJK govt for revival of sick industrial units

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu Kashmir government has inked a plan initiating immediate required steps for the early revival of sick industrial units in the twin industrial districts of Mirpur and Bhimbher in the Mirpur division, official sources said.

“Under an integrated industrial uplift plan, the state government has specially focused on promoting the industrial activities in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts under the spirit to provide more job opportunities to the unemployed skilled and unskilled persons,” the sources close to the State Department of Commerce and Industry told APP here late Saturday.

The sources continued that in response to the recommendations of the business community of Azad Jammu Kashmir, especially the industrial sector, the AJK government has principally decided to form a high-level committee comprising officials of commerce & industry, electricity, finance, and taxation to inquire about the problems of the local corporate sector, including the existing and intending entrepreneurs.

The committee is said to be assigned to ink and forward proposals to the government for early redressal of the grievances of the business fraternity, including industrialists, including those involved in the cottage industry of sericulture, nut wood carving, furniture, carpet, and Kashmiri rug weaving in the northern region of AJK.

Meanwhile a high level meeting of the officials of the AJK government including the State Department of Commerce and Industry, reviewed and discussed in length, with the owners of the Mirpur and Bhimber districts , based sick industrial units, the ideas for quick revival of the units, the sources said.

The owners of the sick units tabled various proposals for the revival of the sick units with the due assistance of the concerned state functionaries and assured to resume their functioning soon after their revival in line with the determined policy of the government, the sources added.