No major operation needed in Balochistan: Rana Sanaullah

NNI Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 07:51am

FAISALABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday ruled out the necessity of a large-scale military operation in Balochistan, stating that intelligence-based operations are already underway to eliminate terrorist threats.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Sanaullah reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces were conducting daily operations against militants, ensuring that those involved in terrorist activities were being neutralized.

He stressed that the country’s armed forces had successfully thwarted numerous attacks, demonstrating their capability to handle security challenges without the need for a grand operation. “The armed forces are conducting intelligence-based operations every day.

Dozens of operations are being carried out, and terrorists are being sent to their fate,“ he said. “There is no requirement for any large-scale operation in Balochistan as our security forces are already dismantling terrorist networks.”

The former interior minister expressed disappointment over Afghanistan’s failure to curb terrorist activities, despite Pakistan’s decades-long support for Afghan refugees. He stated that terrorist groups train in Afghanistan before carrying out deadly attacks in Pakistan.

Sanaullah also reiterated his long-standing allegation that India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was actively involved in destabilizing Pakistan by funding and arming terrorist elements. He described RAW as the “mother of terrorists”, responsible for bringing together various militant factions operating within Pakistan.

Sanaullah said, “RAW is playing the role of the mother of terrorists. They are providing funding, weapons, and support to various militant groups, whose ideologies do not even align.”

On the recent Jafar Express attack, Sanaullah said that the speed with which Indian media reported on the incident suggested foreknowledge of the attack. He also accused a certain political party’s social media platforms of echoing the same narrative as the Indian media.

He further reassured the public that Pakistan’s forces had swiftly responded to the incident, rescuing passengers and eliminating the attackers within a few hours. “The entire nation must stand with its martyrs and ghazis. Our forces are making sacrifices, and with the will of Allah, terrorism will be eradicated soon,” he stated.

Sanaullah dismissed concerns about Pakistani military personnel being in militant custody and reaffirmed that intelligence efforts were ensuring security across the country. Sanaullah also accused a certain political party’s social media wing of echoing Indian propaganda, claiming that their narratives align with those of Indian media outlets.

Earlier, Rana Sana visited the house of martyred military jawan Muzammil who laid his lives on mother land.

