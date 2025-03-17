AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

PILDAT board members meet PM

APP Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) board members Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami, Shahid Hamid and Ahmad Bilal Mehboob called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday. During the meeting, they apprised the premier about the affairs of the PILDAT.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of PILDAT regarding betterment of democracy in the country. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif PILDAT Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami

Comments

200 characters

PILDAT board members meet PM

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Incumbent KP govt hasn’t taken any loan, says Gandapur

More facilities sought for overseas Pakistanis

181 public sector entities: KP govt launches integrated IT portal

Read more stories