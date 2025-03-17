AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Mar 17, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

Mangla Dam hits dead level; power production halted

NNI Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s water reservoirs have reached critical levels, with the Mangla Dam water level dropping to the “dead level,” leading to the suspension of hydroelectric power production.

According to a WAPDA spokesperson, the Mangla Dam is now at its minimum operating level.

Tarbela Dam stands just two feet above its dead level, while Chashma Barrage is only one foot above. Consequently, Mangla Dam has ceased power production due to the lack of water.

Current Reservoir Levels:

Tarbela Dam: Water level at 1404.93 feet (minimum operating level: 1402 feet, maximum storage level: 1550 feet). Current water storage is 14,000 acre-feet.

Mangla Dam: Water level at 1050 feet (minimum operating level: 1050 feet, maximum storage level: 1242 feet). Current water storage is 72,000 acre-feet.

Chashma Barrage: Water level at 639.30 feet (minimum operating level: 638.15 feet, maximum storage level: 649 feet). Current water storage is 17,000 acre-feet.

River Flows: At Tarbela, the Indus River inflow is 19,600 cusecs, while outflow is 20,000 cusecs; At Nowshera, Kabul River inflow and outflow are both 14,600 cusecs; At Mangla, the Jhelum River inflow is 19,800 cusecs and outflow is 19,900 cusecs; and At Marala, the Chenab River inflow is 16,600 cusecs, while outflow is 11,900 cusecs.

Other barrages such as Jinnah, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri are also witnessing varying inflow and outflow levels, further reflecting the declining water availability.

The severe water shortage highlights Pakistan’s ongoing struggles with water management and climate change impacts.

The reduction in water levels not only affects power production but also has significant implications for agriculture and drinking water supply.

