AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

CM launches Gender Parity Report 2024 of KP govt

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur officially launched the Gender Parity Report 2024 of KP government.

The Gender Parity Report 2024 is a comprehensive data-driven document that highlights gender equality trends in the province, providing insights into access to services, socio-economic participation, and political representation of men and women. The report aims to serve as a guiding document for stakeholders working towards gender equality.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the importance of accurate data for policymaking and decision-making, and commended the officials involved in compiling the report, stating that no developmental initiative can succeed without reliable data.

He assured that the issues identified in the report would be addressed on a priority basis, and after endorsement by the provincial assembly, it would be shared with the federal government to encourage nationwide efforts for gender equality.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s participation in economic and social programs, particularly through the Ehsaas Youth Employment and Ehsaas Skills Development initiatives.

He said that women, who make up more than half of the country’s population, are key to national progress and that protecting the rights of women and marginalized groups is essential for prosperity.

Highlighting efforts in girls’ education, he remarked that the provincial government had established 2,800 Girls’ Community Schools, providing education to thousands of girls.

Additionally, a voucher scheme had been launched to enroll out-of-school girls, while scholarships and stipends were being provided to reduce the dropout rate in government schools. Ali Amin Gandapur stated that to improve women’s safety and access to justice, the government has set up Women Police Desks in police stations and established Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Courts across the province, and special open forums (Khuli Kacheris) are being organized under the Public Agenda Programme to address women’s issues on a priority basis.

The chief minister said the provincial government has launched Sahara Card Programme, which provides a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000 to widows aged 45 and above. Additionally, the government is facilitating women’s inheritance rights, ensuring they receive their legal share of property.

Gandapur noted that 30% of the users of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service are women, which he described as an encouraging sign of progress.

He stressed that the government is focusing on previously neglected sectors to ensure equal opportunities for all. The launch of the Gender Parity Report 2024 marks a significant step towards data-driven policymaking for gender equality, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Gender Parity Report

Comments

200 characters

CM launches Gender Parity Report 2024 of KP govt

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Incumbent KP govt hasn’t taken any loan, says Gandapur

More facilities sought for overseas Pakistanis

181 public sector entities: KP govt launches integrated IT portal

Read more stories