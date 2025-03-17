AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Mar 17, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-17

Five dead as vehicle plunges into gorge in AJK

NNI Published 17 Mar, 2025 05:29am

HAJIRA: At least five passengers lost their live, whereas four others sustained injuries as vehicle plunged into gorge in Haveli area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sunday morning.

As per details, the incident occurred when the passenger vehicle slipped on the icy road and fell into the gorge, leaving five dead on the spot while four others injured.

The coach was en route from Kahuta to Rawalpindi when it lost control near Parthan Ziarat, Haveli Kahuta area and fell into a 200-meter-deep ravine.

A total of 15 passengers were reported travelling in the coaster when the horrific incident occurred, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred to Kahuta Civil Hospital.

Soon after the incident the rescue and Police Chowki Officer Sardar Adnan, Nazarat Rathore and alongwith a large number of people of the area alongwith police officials reached the spot and started rescue services.

The deceased have been identified as Khalid Hussain son of Nek Alam, Ch Khurshid son of Muhammad Din, Malik Sher Baz Awan son of Suba Khan, Abdul Rauf Rathore son of Khan Muhammad Khan and an unidentified passenger.

